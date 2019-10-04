Man posing as revenue official dupes woman for job in city

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police arrested a man here for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing job posing as revenue official.

The accused has been identified as Nityananda Mallick, a native of Singhpur village under Kuakhia police limits of Jajpur district.

According to sources, Mallick had been visiting a woman named Kalpana Rout at her residence in Dumduma area posing himself as Dinabandhu Nayak, a senior officer in the Revenue department.

Another woman named Satyabhama Das, who is working at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, as security personnel, had met Mallick at Kalpana’s house. During the interaction, he allured Satyabhama by offering a clerical job in Board of Revenue office in Cuttack for which he demanded Rs 25,000 in the first installment.

Later to win Satyabhama’s trust, Mallick asked her to pay rest Rs 25,000 after receiving an appointment letter for the job. When Satyabhama consulted Kalpana on the job promise made by Mallick, the latter advised her to pay him. She said she had also paid him for the same job.

After getting assurance from Kalpana, Satyabhama paid Rs 25,000 to Mallick. Later, Satyabhama became suspicious of Mallick’s behaviour and realised that he is a fraud.

Following which she lodged a complaint at Khandagiri Police Station. Based on the complaint lodged, police arrested Mallick.

As per police sources, the accused had made false promises of offering jobs in the revenue department and duped around 20 unemployed youths of Rs 12 lakh.