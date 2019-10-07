Man nabbed for rape bid on woman in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly trying to rape a woman sitting on dharna with her sister near lower PMG area in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Kalu Nayak.

As per reports, two women are stated to be residents of Lamtaput area in Koraput district. The duo had resorted to a dharna at Lower PMG over fulfilment of certain demands.

According to the complaint, last night, the accused entered the tent, inside where the two women were present. Kalu misbehaved with one of them and allegedly tried to outrage her modesty.

However, the sister of the victim escaped from the spot and informed about the matter to the policemen deployed at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg

Based on the statement of the complainant, Kalu was arrested by the police. He has been detained for interrogation and a manhunt is on to nab the other accused involved in the case, informed sources.