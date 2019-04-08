Man mowed down by speeding vehicle; locals block NH-49

Jharsuguda: Tension prevailed at Pipilimala village under Belpahad police limits here after a 50-year-old man was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajamber Kisan of Pipilimala village. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

According to sources, Kisan had gone to attend nature’s call this morning when a speeding vehicle ran over him and sped away. Following the mishap, locals staged a blockade on the National Highway 49 demanding arrest of the careless driver and compensation to the family of the deceased.

The local also expressed displeasure over the absence of security checks on the NH by the district administration and lack of speed breakers near those villages close of the busy highway.

On being informed, Jharsuguda Additional Tehsildar Prasanna Patel along with Belpahad IIC Rashmita Behera and Lakhanpur IIC Baikuntha Bihari Seth reached the spot and held discussions with the agitating villagers.

Reportedly, the villagers have allowed the movement of the vehicles on the NH after the district administration announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s relief fund and Rs 15,000 from Red Cross fund.