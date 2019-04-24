Man kills youth over non-repayment of loan amount

Sonepur: A man killed a youth by slitting his throat inside a beer parlour at Nuabazaar area in Binika of Sonepur district and surrendered himself to the police.

According to sources, the accused, Tiku Asgar (32) went to the police station and surrendered himself stating that he had murdered Dushmant Kisana (28).

Dushmant, an employee of Binka Fire Station, had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from Tiku a few days ago. After Dushmant failed to repay the loan amount, Tiku, in a fit of rage, killed him last night by slitting his throat inside a beer parlour.

Later, Tiku went to the police station and confessed to the crime. On the basis of the statement of the accused, police reached the spot and seized the body.