Man kills wife, surrenders before Kendrapara police

Man kills wife
Kendrapara: A man surrendered himself before Patkura police on Sunday morning claiming to have killed his wife at Arakhakuda village in Kendrapara district.

As per sources, the accused husband visited  Patkura police station this morning and informed them of committing the murder of his wife. Based on the statement of the accused, police rushed to the spot and found the woman in a pool of blood.

The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, Meanwhile, police arrested the accused husband under relevant Sections of the IPC.

