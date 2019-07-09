Man kills wife over petty issue in Balasore

Balasore: A man allegedly killed his wife and hanged her to the ceiling fan in his house at Mahalika Sahi under Chinchal panchayat in Balasore district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Minati Mahalika.

According to sources, Karunakar in an inebriated state reached house late last night and entered into an argument with Minati over some petty issue. The situation took an ugly turn after the accused killed his wife and hanged the woman to the ceiling fan, alleged her daughter.

On being informed about the incident, Anantapur police reached the spot and detained the accused husband. Further investigation into the matter is underway.