Man killed, son critical after being hit by speeding truck

Cuttack: A man was killed while his son suffered critical injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck near Balikuda Chhak on National Highway 16 on Monday.

According to sources, the victim along with his son was on their way when they were hit by a speeding truck near Balikuda Chhak. While the man died on the spot, his son sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the nearby hospital.

Later, the injured was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.