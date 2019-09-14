Man killed in wall collapse in Bargarh

Bargarh: A man was killed after the wall of a house caved in on him at Petupali village under Melchamunda police limits in Bargarh district on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sukru Rohidas, a native of Petupali village.

As per reports, Sukru was a daily labourer and is survived by his old father, wife, two children.

According to sources, the victim was walking on the village road when suddenly a major portion of the mud wall came crashing down on him. He was trapped under the debris and died on the spot.

After receiving information Melchamunda police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Since Sukru was the sole earning member of his family, villagers have urged the government to provide financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.