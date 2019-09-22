Man killed in road mishap in Boudh

Boudh: A man was killed after being hit by a pickup van on Dhalpur-Purunakatak road in Boudh district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Hemant Rajsingh, a native of Purunakatak area in Boudh district.

According to sources, Hemant was heading towards Udaypur village on his two-wheeler when a speeding pickup van hit him. He died on the spot.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab the van driver who fled the spot soon after the mishap.