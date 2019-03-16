Man killed in Rayagada road mishap

Rayagada: A 35-year-old man died in a road accident that took place at Pattamunda village under Bisama Cuttack police limits here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Raj Kumar Kusulia, a resident of Dukumu village under the police limits.

According to sources, Raj was on his way to the village from Chandrapur on a motorcycle when he lost control over the two-wheeler leading to the accident. He died on the spot.

On being informed, Bisama Cuttack police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.