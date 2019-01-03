Man killed in Malkangiri; wife, daughter arrested

Malkangiri: Malkangiri police have solved the mystery behind the murder case of a man, whose skeleton was recovered near MV 18 on the Gorithanta road in Malkangiri district.

The police have arrested deceased Panchia Madakamia’s second wife and his daughter, in this connection.

Sources said, some locals have spotted the skeleton and informed the police about it yesterday. Malkangiri inspector-in-charge and DSP reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

The skeleton was seized and sent to the forensic laboratory in Koraput for identification. The deceased man’s identity was ascertained as Panchia Madakami.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Madakami’s wife and daughter had killed him.

According to police, Madakami, who was working in Andhra Pradesh, had returned to his village a few days ago. During this, he had visited his second wife’s house where her daughter was also staying.

Sources said there were frequent quarrels between them and Madakami use to torture his wife and daughter. Unable to bear the harassment, the woman-daughter duo attacked Madakami with a piece of stone and later dumped his body on the roadside.