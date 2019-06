Jharsuguda: A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by lightning while riding his cycle this evening under Laikera police limits in Jharsuguda district.

The deceased has been identified as Kartika Parekha, a resident of Sialrama Parekhapada.

According to reports,  Parekha was returning from Jharsuguda on his cycle when thunderbolt hit him on the Debadihi-Budhigaon village road at around 5.30 pm.

The local police were yet to reach the mishap spot, till the last report came in.