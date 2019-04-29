Man killed in group attack in Ganjam

Ganjam: A man was killed in a group attack at Kusadhipa village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Monday.

The deceased man, identified as Kailash Barik of the same locality, was attacked for opposing the illegal liquor trade in the village, the family members alleged.

Barik was rushed to Khallikote Community Health Centre where doctors declared him brought dead. Fumed over the incident, family members of the deceased staged a protest near the health centre.

On being informed, police reached the spot and took stock of the profession.

The family further alleged that the group of liquor traders have attacked and killed Kailash for opposing the illegal sale of liquor in the area.