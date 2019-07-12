Man killed in elephant attack in Keonjhar village

Keonjhar: A man identified as Bharat Naik (50) was killed in an elephant attack at Dudhianali village under Ghatgaon forest division in Keonjar district.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 11 pm last night while Bharat was returning home from a marriage function when a pachyderm suddenly attacked him. Some villagers alerted the fire service department about the same.

Later, the fire tenders rescued Naik in a critical condition and admitted him to Harichandanpur Community Health Centre (CHC). However, the doctors declared him ‘dead upon arrival’.

On being informed, the local police and forest officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter, sources said.