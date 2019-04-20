Man killed in bombing in Berhampur

Berhampur: One person was killed after bombs were hurled on him over suspected past enmity at Badagumula under Gopalpur police limits in Berhampur on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Sahu, a resident of Badagumula village. Eyewitnesses said that around five miscreants came on two motorcycles and hurled explosives at the victim while he was sitting on the verandah of his house.

“The victim sustained serious injuries and succumbed while being taken to the nearest hospital. The miscreants managed to escape by the time neighbours reached the spot,” said an eyewitness.

The police personnel from Gopalpur police station rushed to the spot and have started an investigation. Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incident.