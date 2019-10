Deogarh: A 47-year-old man identified as Ram Prasad Munda died in an attack by a wild bear at Uttal forest in Deogarh district on Monday.

The deceased hailed from Nuamunda village under Barkote police limits in this district.

According to sources, Munda had gone to the forest to rear a herd of cows when he came across a wild bear who mauled him to death on the spot.

On being informed by villagers, forest department personnel reached the spot and recovered the body from the forest.