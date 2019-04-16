Man killed by nephew in Ganjam

Berhampur: A man was killed allegedly by his nephew and other family members during a clash at Salabana village under Kodala police limits in Ganjam district today.

The deceased man has been identified as Adikanda Deo of the same village.

According to sources, a clash erupted between two family members over some issue. The situation soon took an ugly turn and members of both the families attacked each other.

While Adikanda died on the spot, three of his family members sustained critical injuries in the clash. Later, Kodala police reached the spot and detained four persons in connection with the incident.

While an investigation into the matter is underway, past enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the murder, the police said.