Man killed as car falls into canal in Gajapati village

Gajapati: A man was killed in a road mishap after the car he was travelling in plunged into a 20-feet deep canal in Adaba village in Gajapati district late last night.

The deceased was identified as Rabi, a resident of Berhampur.

According to sources, the mishap occurred late on Wednesday night while the car was en route to Brahmanigaon from Adaba when Rabi lost control over the wheels of the vehicle. The four-wheeler skidded off the road and fell into the 20-feet deep canal.

Rabi, who was trapped and crushed in the car, died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for post mortem, sources said.