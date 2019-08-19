Man killed, another critical in cracker explosion in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A 40-year-old man was killed while another critically injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Gudipada village under Sarankul Police limits of Nayagarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Sethi of the same village.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm when Sethi was engaged in manufacturing crackers in his house with another worker. Suddenly the crackers caught fire and triggered the explosion.

In the explosion, a major portion of the house was damaged. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe and alerted the fire tenders.

