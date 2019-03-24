Man killed after being run over by car in Balasore

Balasore: A man was killed after his car which was start mode ran over him near Kuladiha sanctuary in Balasore district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Jay Banerjee of Padmashreepalli area in West Bengal.

According to sources, Jay along with his wife had been to Odisha from the neighbouring state West Bengal for a tour. Jay was returning from Russia Prakruthi Nivas when he parked his car along the roadside near Kuladiha sanctuary as his phone had some network issue.

He stepped outside the vehicle keeping the car on start mode and walked to the Bakianal gate.

Jay was over the telephone in front of the car when his wife accidentally put her hands on gear.

As soon as the gear changed, the car started running towards Jay. However, Jay made efforts to stop the car but after being unable to stop the car, he came under the wheels of the car and died on the spot.

The vehicle then overturned on the roadside. On being informed, forest department officials rushed to spot and rescued Jay’s wife to the nearby hospital.

Police have seized the car and launched a probe into the matter.