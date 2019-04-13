Man killed after being hit by speeding Hyva in Cuttack

Cuttack: A person was killed after being hit by a speeding Hyva near OMP Square in Cuttack last night. The deceased has been identified as Jagabandhu Maharana of Bidyadharpur.

According to sources, Maharana was headed to Newmarket from OMP Square on his scooter when he was hit by the speeding truck. He fell on the road and came under the wheels of the truck.

The driver of the vehicle tried to flee the spot soon after the incident but the locals apprehended him and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and arrested the driver. The body was seized and sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle under relevant Sections of the IPC.