Man Jumps Into Kathajodi River, Search Underway

Barang: A 35-year-old man went missing after he allegedly jumped off from Kathajodi bridge near Trisulia on the city outskirts on Tuesday evening.

The man has been identified as Debabrata Majhi, son of Budhiram Majhi of Gadakana area, in Bhubaneswar outskirts.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 6:30 pm when Debabrata parked his motorcycle on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu, took off his helmet and placed it on his bike along with his mobile phone and jumped into the river.

Sources said, Debabrata, who was a bright scholar, was undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital and his parents were not allowing him to go outside as he was going through mental disturbances. However, today he went out of his house and took such a drastic step.

Reportedly, his bike, mobile phone, and helmet have been recovered from the spot, sources added.

On being informed, the Fire department personnel and ODRAF team reached the spot and started a search operation. The search operation in Kathajodi river was underway till the last report came in.

Meanwhile, Barang police are also interrogating his father about the entire incident.

It may be mentioned here that a person identified as Debabrata Mohapatra of Karanja village in Niali had jumped into the Kathajodi from the bridge around 2 pm on October 12 after an altercation with his wife.