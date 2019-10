Koraput: A man was killed including his eight cattle after being struck by lightning near Barimathia Sahi under Talagumandi panchayat in Koraput district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained.

According to reports, the deceased was leading the cattle to the agricultural fields for grazing this morning when the mishap occurred.

Lightning struck the man along with the domestic animals killing them on the spot, added sources.