Man hurt In Bear Attack In Kandhamal Forest

Kandhamal: A man was hurt in bear attack at Khetapaju village under Phulnabi block in Kandhamal district and is undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Dijabar Mallik. He had gone to the forest with two other fellow villagers to collect firewood when he came across a wild bear.

The bear caught hold of Mallik’s leg while the two other managed to escape. However, Mallik also managed to give a slip and climbed atop a tree, sources said.

Later, he was rescued is a critical condition and rushed to the hospital, the sources added.

According to sources in the DHH, Mallik sustained multiple injuries on his leg and is currently under observation.