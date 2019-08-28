Man, his two sons killed in road mishap in Khurda

Khurda: In a tragic incident, a man along with his two sons were killed in a road mishap on NH-16 near Gadakhurda late on Tuesday night.

The deceased trio has been identified as Krushna Patalasingh, Bikram Patalasingh and Sanjay Patalasingh.

According to sources, the mishap occurred late last night while the trio was returning from Bhubaneswar to Khurda on a motorcycle when a mini-truck hit them head-on.

While the man died on the spot under the impact of the collision, his two sons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. They were later shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar after their health condition deteriorated.

However, they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident. The cops also seized the mangled vehicles from the mishap site, sources added.