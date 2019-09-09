Man Held In Cuttack For Duping Youth On Pretext Of Providing Job

Cuttack: A man was arrested from Kandarpur area in Cuttack district by Badambadi police on charges of duping a youth on the pretext of giving job.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Mudin, a native of Jajpur district.

According to sources, Mudin took Rs 40000 from one Pradeep Kumar Behera of Cuttack district to provide him with a job in Singapore.

When Behera asked Mudin about the job he began to ignore him by changing dates. Suspecting something fishy, Behera lodged a complaint against Mudin at Badambadi police station.

Taking cognizance of the matter, police had launched a manhunt to nab the accused. On Sunday, police were successful in apprehending Mudin from Kandarpur area, informed sources.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against Mudin and interrogating him to elicit information about the involvement of other persons if any.