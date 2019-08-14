Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Rourkela

Rourkela: In another shameful incident, a man allegedly assaulted a minor girl sexually after providing her with a home to live in Rourkela City.

The matter came to fore after the victim and her mother lodged a written complaint with police.

According to the police complaint, the man has been exploiting the girl for over a year since he gave the victim and her mother a place to stay.

Acting on the FIR, Rourkela Plant Site police apprehended the man. While a case under relevant sections has been filed against the accused, the man is being grilled in police custody. A detailed probe into the same is also underway, sources said.