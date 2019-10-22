Man held for raping girl on pretext of giving lift in car in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A man has been detained today on charges of raping a girl on the pretext of giving her lift in his car in Dharmagarh area under Jayapatna police limits in Kalahandi district.

The identity of the accused person is yet to be ascertained.

Although the incident took place on October 5, the matter came to light today after the victim lodged a complaint against the accused with Jayapatna police.

According to reports, the victim was waiting for a bus at Bhawanipatna. Meanwhile, the accused person gave her a lift from Bhawanipatna to Jayapatna in his car. On the way to Jayapatna, the accused raped her inside the car and then took her to his house where he again outraged her modesty.

The accused was detained today after the victim lodged a complaint with Jayapatna police in this regard, the report said.

Reportedly, the police have recorded the statement of the girl and will further conduct medical examinations of both the accused and the victim.