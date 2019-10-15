Man held for rape of minor girl in Mayurbhanj

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man held for rape
3

Mayurbhanj: Police on Tuesday arrested one person on charges of rape of a minor girl in Takatpur area in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Prakash Kumar Giri.

Related Posts

Southwest monsoon withdraws from Odisha: IMD

Missing poll official’s body recovered from dumping…

Man hacked to death by brother in Balasore

According to sources, the victim was playing in the verandah of her house when the accused outraged her modesty. On spotting the incident, locals detained the accused and thrashed him mercilessly.

Later, the villagers handed Giri to the police.

After the family members of the victim lodged an FIR with the police in this regard, a case was registered and the accused was arrested under the POCSO Act, sources added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Southwest monsoon withdraws from Odisha: IMD

Missing poll official’s body recovered from dumping…

Man hacked to death by brother in Balasore

1 of 2,436