Man held for rape of minor girl in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Police on Tuesday arrested one person on charges of rape of a minor girl in Takatpur area in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Prakash Kumar Giri.

According to sources, the victim was playing in the verandah of her house when the accused outraged her modesty. On spotting the incident, locals detained the accused and thrashed him mercilessly.

Later, the villagers handed Giri to the police.

After the family members of the victim lodged an FIR with the police in this regard, a case was registered and the accused was arrested under the POCSO Act, sources added.