Man held for rape of differently-abled girl

Mayurbhanj: Police on Sunday have arrested a man on charges of rape of a differently-abled girl in Udala of Mayurbhanj district.

The arrested has been identified as Babuli Nayak.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the incident took place on July 31 when the victim was alone at home. Taking the advantage, the accused forcibly took the girl to the nearby forest and outraged her modesty.

Later, the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother who then lodged a complaint. Based on the statement, police have arrested the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC.