Man held for murdering infant son in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A man was arrested by police today for allegedly murdering his one-month-old son in an inebriated state at Gelatua under Bhadrak Rural police limits in Bhadrak district.

According to sources, the brutal incident occurred on August 30. Reportedly, the accused man engaged himself in a verbal duel with his wife while he was in a drunk state. Fumed over the fight, the man killed his baby and later buried the infant.

The mother of the baby had lodged a police complaint in this regard on September 7. Acting on the complaint, the cops apprehended the accused man.

Reportedly, the police will exhume the body today for post-mortem.