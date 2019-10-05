Man held for molesting girl in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested by Khandagiri police on charges of molesting a girl in Ghatikia village under Khandagiri police limits in the city today. The accused has been identified as Subhas Chandra Nayak (32).

According to sources, on Saturday, Subhas entered the girl’s house when she was alone and molested her.

Following this, the girl lodged a complaint against Subhas. Acting on the plaint, Khandagiri police arrested the accused person and registered a case against him.

Further interrogation of the accused person is underway, said an official.

