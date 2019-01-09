Man held for kidnapping minor boy in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Police solved the abduction case of a 10-year-old boy with the arrest of the accused from Kuchinda in Sambalpur district today.

The accused has been identified of Niranjan Sunani.

Sunani had abducted the minor boy from Gundurchuan village on January 5. He had kept the boy in a forest and demanded Rs 1 lakh ransom from the latter’s family.

Meanwhile, the minor boy managed to flee from the clutches of kidnapper yesterday.

Kuchinda Police today confirmed that the kidnapper has been arrested. The accused had kidnapped the minor boy to amass cash through ransom for a wedding, police sources said.

The accused has been taken into custody and further probe into the case is underway, the police added.