Man held for illegal train ticket selling

Sambalpur: The intelligence wing of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sambalpur arrested a person for allegedly booking and selling e-tickets to passengers illegally.

The accused has been identified as Goutam Anand, owner of an internet cafe namely, ‘Best Graphics’.

According to sources, after getting reliable information, the RPF team along with officials of intelligence wing raided the cafe for selling Tatkal tickets to passengers by using forged identities.

During the raid, the cops seized computers, printers, cell phones and train tickets worth Rs 98,500 from the possession of the accused. Police registered a case against Anand under Section 143 (the penalty for illegally procuring and supplying of railway ticket).

The accused was forwarded to the court and remanded to judicial custody.