Man held for defrauding Rs 2 lakh from employer

CrimeTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
defrauding Rs 2 lakh
19

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar police arrested a person on charges of defrauding Rs 2 lakh from his employer on the pretext of depositing the amount in the bank.

The accused has been identified as Pitabas Dehury (38) of Dasapalla in Nayagarh district, the police said.

Related Posts

Actress Nikita Death: Kin cry murder, lodge complaint

Man held for attacking betel shop owner in city

Why ‘Selfie Bebo’ Simran Singh’s death still a mystery?

According to reports, Dehury’s employer Bansidhara Swain had given a cheque to him to deposit it in the bank. However, the accused swindled and money and fled.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Bansidhara Swain, Mancheswar police arrested Dehury today.

A case under Sections 468, 471 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Pitabas Dehury, and forwarded to the court, the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.