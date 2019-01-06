Man held for defrauding Rs 2 lakh from employer

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar police arrested a person on charges of defrauding Rs 2 lakh from his employer on the pretext of depositing the amount in the bank.

The accused has been identified as Pitabas Dehury (38) of Dasapalla in Nayagarh district, the police said.

According to reports, Dehury’s employer Bansidhara Swain had given a cheque to him to deposit it in the bank. However, the accused swindled and money and fled.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Bansidhara Swain, Mancheswar police arrested Dehury today.

A case under Sections 468, 471 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Pitabas Dehury, and forwarded to the court, the police said.