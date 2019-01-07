Man held for bid to sell fake gold ornaments in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A man was arrested and forwarded to the court on charges of trying to sell fake gold ornaments at a jewellery shop in Kuchinda police limits on Sambalpur district.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Chouhan (27), from Haryana was arrested by Kuchinda police on Saturday.

According to police, Chouhan reached Ambika jewellery shop located in Kuchinda area on Saturday evening. Later, he showed some imitation gold ornaments to the salesman and told that he wanted to sell them.

The salesman then asked Chouhan to produce the receipt of the ornaments. But, when the latter failed to produce any receipt, the salesman examined the ornaments and found those to be fake.

The salesman immediately contacted the local police, which reached the spot and apprehended the fraudster. Two necklaces, two mobile phones, and Rs 2000 were seized from his possession.

During the investigation, police found that two other associates of accused Chouhan, who were waiting outside the shop, fled after their member got caught.