Man held for attacking betel shop owner in city

CrimeTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
betel shop owner attacked
Accused Rabi Beheran at Chandrsekharpur Police Station.
9

Bhubaneswar: A person was arrested by Chandrasekhapur police today on charges of attacking a betel shop owner at Mahavir slum in Saileshree Vihar yesterday.

The accused, identified as Rabi Behera (44), allegedly attacked Tapas Ranjan Khuntia, injuring him critically, the police said.

Related Posts

Why ‘Selfie Bebo’ Simran Singh’s death still a mystery?

Manoj Das conferred Nilimarani Award 2019

RPF detains man with Rs 38.5 lakh cash at Kharagpur rly…

According to the complaint, the accused was urinating in front of Khuntia’s shop to which he opposed. Soon an altercation erupted between them. In a fit of rage, Behera attacked the betel shop owner.

A case (1/19) under Sections 341, 323, 448, 506, & 34 of the IPC has been registered and the accused Rabi Behera, has been forwarded to the court today, Chandrasekhapur police informed.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.