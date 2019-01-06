Man held for attacking betel shop owner in city

Bhubaneswar: A person was arrested by Chandrasekhapur police today on charges of attacking a betel shop owner at Mahavir slum in Saileshree Vihar yesterday.

The accused, identified as Rabi Behera (44), allegedly attacked Tapas Ranjan Khuntia, injuring him critically, the police said.

According to the complaint, the accused was urinating in front of Khuntia’s shop to which he opposed. Soon an altercation erupted between them. In a fit of rage, Behera attacked the betel shop owner.

A case (1/19) under Sections 341, 323, 448, 506, & 34 of the IPC has been registered and the accused Rabi Behera, has been forwarded to the court today, Chandrasekhapur police informed.