Man held for attack on cops in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged attack on police personnel and vandalism of a hotel here at Mangalbazar in Jharsuguda district.

Lakhanpur police identified the accused as Shani Suna alias Bandu of the same locality.

According to reports, Suna was among the activists of Ghasi Samaj who had clashed with police personnel during their bandh observation yesterday.

During the bandh, Suna along with other activists vandalised properties in Arjun hotel. They also attacked and injured at least police officials near Mangal Bazar Chhak.

Acting into the matter, the police arrested Suna and registered a case (489/19) under Section 307, 332, 147, 149, 149, 294 and 506 of IPC. He was forwarded to court, the police said.