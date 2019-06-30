Man hacks wife to death in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death at his in-laws’ place at Kuriguma village in Kalahandi district on Sunday.

According to sources, the victim was staying with her parents since one year over a dispute with her husband. However, the accused this morning reached his in-laws’ place in Kuriguma village and attacked his wife with an axe resulting in her death on the spot.

The accused man soon after the incident climbed atop a tree at College Square in the district. On being informed by the locals, police reached the spot and tried to apprehend him. However, after one hour of effort, police managed to arrest the accused.

Police have registered a case against the accused and launched a probe into the matter.