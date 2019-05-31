Man hacks wife to death in Balasore

Man hacks wife to death
Balasore: In a brutal incident, a man allegedly hacked his wife to death in Kamarda area of Balasore district late on Thursday night.

The accused, identified as Kamlakanta Rana, is a resident of Ramnagar area in West Bengal. He was staying with his wife in a rented house in Kamarda.

According to sources, after a verbal duel, the man chased his wife with an axe and later attacked her with the sharp weapon killing her on the spot. On being informed, cops reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

While Rana fled from the scene, Kamarda police tracked him down and arrested him from the West Bengal border.

While the actual reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the incident was a fall out of Rana’s extramarital affair.

Further probe into the incident is underway, said the police.

