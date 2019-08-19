Man hacks second wife to death suspecting infidelity, flees with first wife

Angul: In a barbaric incident, a man allegedly hacked his second wife to death and fled with the first wife at Gadadharpur village under Athmallik police limits in Angul district today.

The accused has been identified as Shesha Kudei of Gadadharpur village of the district.

According to reports, Kudei hacked his second wife Raseshwari with a sharp-edged weapon at the backyard of his house, killing her on the spot. After committing the crime, he fled with his first wife.

The locals said that Kudei attacked Raseswari suspecting her of fidelity and later escaped with his first wife. On being informed by neighbours, police reached the village, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.