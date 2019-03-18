Man hacks father to death in Bargarh village, held

Bargarh: Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly killing his father inside their house at Tarava village under Padmapur sub-division in Bargarh district.

The accused has been identified as Kampal Sahu (38), while the deceased was identified as Parsuram Sahu (75).

According to sources, Kampal axed his father to death following an argument over a family feud. However, while trying to bury the body inside the house, some villagers barged inside and caught him.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post mortem. Cops also arrested Kampal on charges of murdering his father.

While the accused is in police custody for interrogation, further investigation into the case is underway, sources said.