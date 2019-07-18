Man hacked to death by neighbours in Keonjhar

Man hacked to death
Keonjhar: A 48-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbours over a family dispute at Narda village under Anandapur police limits in Keonjhar district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Narayan Patra of Narda village.

According to sources, a family in the neighbourhood had been abusing Narayan for the past couple of days following a quarrel with his family members.

Narayan was going to take bath in the noon today when the neighbour family members chased him and hacked him with sharp-edged weapons. He died on the spot.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body. The body was later sent to Anandapur Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the police have detained two accused–Gajendra Patra and Kanchan Patra–and questioning them in connection with the murder.

