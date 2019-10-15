Man hacked to death by brother in Balasore

State at LargeCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Man hacked to death
Balasore: A man was hacked to death allegedly by his younger brother over a land dispute at Bishnupur village under Simulia police limits in Balasore district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Majhi.

According to an initial report, an argument ensued between Suresh Majhi and his younger brother Kailash over the construction of the latter’s house. The argument took an ugly turn after Kailash in a fit of rage attacked Suresh with a sharp weapon. As a result, Suresh sustained critical injuries.

He was immediately rescued and rushed to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

While Kailash remained absconded soon after the incident, a case was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
