Man goes missing from police custody in Kendrapara’s Pattamundai PS

Pattamundai: Tension erupted at Kendrapara’s Pattamundai police station after a person, who was arrested today, went missing during police custody.

The missing person has been identified as Sushant Behera alias Manguli of Aradapali village in the district.

According to sources, Manguli was arrested by Pattamundai police today in connection with smuggling of illegal liquor in the locality. However, he developed health issues while being taken to Pattamundai hospital and later to Kendrapara DHH.

Following which family members along with other people of the locality gheraoed the police station today. The family members have alleged that Manguli has been beaten to death by the police personnel.

On the other hand, police said that the accused has been sent to hospital after his health condition deteriorated. However, the actual reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.