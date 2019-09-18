Man goes missing from police custody in Kendrapara’s Pattamundai PS

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man goes missing
16

Pattamundai: Tension erupted at Kendrapara’s Pattamundai police station after a person, who was arrested today, went missing during police custody.

The missing person has been identified as Sushant Behera alias Manguli of Aradapali village in the district.

Related Posts

HAL employee dies in road mishap in Koraput

Odisha Agriculture dept clarifies on…

Free shoes, uniforms & ID cards to all school students…

According to sources, Manguli was arrested by Pattamundai police today in connection with smuggling of illegal liquor in the locality. However, he developed health issues while being taken to Pattamundai hospital and later to Kendrapara DHH.

Following which family members along with other people of the locality gheraoed the police station today. The family members have alleged that Manguli has been beaten to death by the police personnel.

On the other hand, police said that the accused has been sent to hospital after his health condition deteriorated. However, the actual reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

HAL employee dies in road mishap in Koraput

Odisha Agriculture dept clarifies on…

Free shoes, uniforms & ID cards to all school students…

1 of 2,474