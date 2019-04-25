Man gets 20 years RI for raping minor girl in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A special Court in Baripada on Wednesday sentenced a person to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping of a minor girl in Thakurmunda area in Mayurbhanj district in 2015.

The convict, identified as Bailochan Mahanta (31), was also slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000. Failing to pay the fine, the convict shall undergo additional imprisonment of seven months, the court ruled.

The court also awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment to two associates of Balilochan. The two associates were also directed to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 each. They will undergo additional imprisonment of one month if they fail to pay the amount.

According to police reports, the three convicts had raped a 15-year-old girl at a forest in Thakurmunda area on September 11, 2015. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused were arrested under Section 376 of IPC and relevant Sections of the POCSO Act.

Pronouncing verdict in the case, Justice V Sujata handed down the respective jail term to each convict.