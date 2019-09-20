Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor girl in Rayagada

Rayagada: A special POCSO court in Rayagada on Friday sentenced a person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in Kumutimunda village under Kalyansinghpur police limits in the district.

The convict, identified as Mina Hikaka, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 3,000 besides the jail term for the crime which he had committed in October 2016.

According to police reports, the convict had raped a 16-year-old girl in Kumutimunda village in October 2016. Based on a complaint, a case was registered and the accused were arrested under Section 376 of IPC and relevant Section of the POCSO Act.

The POCSO court today finished the final hearing in this case and sentenced Hikaka to 10 years of RI along with a penalty.