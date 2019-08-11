Man found hanging inside Deogarh college campus, probe underway

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
Man found hanging
0

Deogarh: A 25-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree inside the Deogarh college campus here on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Purosottam Palei of Rangiuaguda area.

According to sources, the matter came to light this morning after the security guard of college, Prafulla Parida, spotted the body of the man hanging to the tree and informed the same to the College Chairperson Santoshini Sathpathy about the same.

Related Posts

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art with message ‘Ek…

Balasore viral video: One detained for circulating obscene…

Cannabis sacks fall from moving train, three hurt

On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death into the incident was registered and a probe was initiated.

In another incident, the body of a youth was found hanging to the tree in a field at Kantabani village under Rairangpur police limits in Mayurbhnaj district on Sunday.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. However, the actual cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, sources in the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.