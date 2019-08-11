Man found hanging inside Deogarh college campus, probe underway

Deogarh: A 25-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree inside the Deogarh college campus here on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Purosottam Palei of Rangiuaguda area.

According to sources, the matter came to light this morning after the security guard of college, Prafulla Parida, spotted the body of the man hanging to the tree and informed the same to the College Chairperson Santoshini Sathpathy about the same.

On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death into the incident was registered and a probe was initiated.

In another incident, the body of a youth was found hanging to the tree in a field at Kantabani village under Rairangpur police limits in Mayurbhnaj district on Sunday.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. However, the actual cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, sources in the police said.