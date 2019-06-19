Man found hanging in Kandhamal; kin cry ‘murder’

Phiringia: A man was found hanging to a tree near Balandapada village under Gochhapada police limits in Phiringia block in Kandhamal district today.

The deceased has been identified as Harshvardhan Diggal, a resident of the same village and an auto driver by profession.

According to sources, Diggal was going through mental dilemma as his wife and mother passed away in succession a few days ago. Locals suspect that he committed suicide over the loss. However, some others told the police that some persons had taken up a quarrel with Harshvardhan over some issues a few days ago.

Reportedly, police have seized the body for post-mortem and launched a probe into the matter.

On the other hand, the family members have lodged a written complaint with Gochhapada police stating that this is not a suicide case and Harshvardhan has been murder.

When asked, Gochhapada police station IIC Chittaranjan Behera said: “The actual reason behind Harshvardhan’s death will come to the fore after a detailed investigation.”