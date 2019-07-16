Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The body of a man, who had gone to his sister-in-law’s house along with his wife yesterday, was found dead under mysterious circumstance outside his house at Phakirpur village under Anandpur police limits in Keonjhar district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Monty Das of the same locality.

According to sources, Monty along with his wife had gone to his sister’s in-law’s house in Markana. However, his body was found lying in front of his house this morning.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the deceased father had alleged that Monty’s in-laws have killed and later dumped his body outside their house. On the other hand, the deceased’s wife claimed that Monty was lifted by police while roaming in an inebriated condition.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, the actual cause behind the incident will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, police said.